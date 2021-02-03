Nine Indian Christians Denied Bail on Anti-Conversion Allegations Take Case to High Court

(Barnabas Aid) — Nine Indian Christians arrested under newly-tightened anti-conversion regulations in Madhya Pradesh State are to seek bail from the state’s High Court after bail was denied by a trial court on Jan. 27.

The judge at the court in Indore city rejected the bail application, saying it did not seem “appropriate.”

The Christians were arrested on Jan. 26 after a mob of more than 100 Hindu extremists invaded a prayer meeting at a church media center in Indore and accused them of conducting religious conversions.

