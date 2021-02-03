Nine Indian Christians Denied Bail on Anti-Conversion Allegations Take Case to High Court

(Barnabas Aid) — Nine Indian Christians arrested under newly-tightened anti-conversion regulations in Madhya Pradesh State are to seek bail from the state’s High Court after bail was denied by a trial court on Jan. 27.
The judge at the court in Indore city rejected the bail application, saying it did not seem “appropriate.”
The Christians were arrested on Jan. 26 after a mob of more than 100 Hindu extremists invaded a prayer meeting at a church media center in Indore and accused them of conducting religious conversions.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!