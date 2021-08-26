Deadly Explosions Rock Kabul Airport

Multiple Casualties Reported After Suspected ISIS Suicide Bombings Outside Kabul Airport.

08/26/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that two explosions reportedly at the southern Abbey gate at Kabul Airport have killed multiple people, including Afghan nationals and children, and U.S. service members. The explosions closely followed each other in a crowded area. Initial reports have attributed the suicide bombings to ISIS.

U.S. officials have indicated that the attack was set off by a fire fight at the Abbey gate, where in the recent hours, at least 5,000 Afghans and potentially Americans were seeking to be admitted to the airport to leave the country.

“The bombings today show the brutality of extremist groups which have no mercy on Afghans, Christians, and others,” said Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern. “The chaos in Afghanistan and at the airport caused by the Taliban and allegedly now ISIS has gone from bad to worse. We have been working behind the scenes for months to help Afghan Christians and will continue to do so despite any obstacle or threat. We ask everyone to continue to pray for Afghan Christians and those helping them.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation. United States officials warned people the day before of an imminent bomb threat at the airport.

The Kabul airport has been extremely crowded recently with people trying to flee the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover and the disastrous U.S. withdrawal.

There are at least 1,000 Americans in Afghanistan whom the Department of State has not been able to evacuate.

“We are extremely concerned about the deteriorating situation at the Kabul Airport,” said Matias Perttula, Director of Advocacy at International Christian Concern. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families of this awful attack. The situation is a clear indicator of instability and continues to raise our concerns for the Christian community in the country and how the Taliban and other radicals will target them. The U.S. and its allies must look out for the at-risk communities — especially the Christians.”

Afghan Christians remain in severe danger from Taliban threats against religious minorities, and continue to fear for their lives in an uncertain future under Taliban rule. The bombings confirm the imminent threat. Christians will be targeted by the Taliban and any other Muslim extremists.

There are approximately 10,000 to 12,000 Christians in Afghanistan who are mostly converts from Islam to Christianity, making them apostates in the eyes of the Taliban and subject to their version of Sharia law’s deadliest penalties.

The situation is very fluid and continues to evolve from hour to hour.