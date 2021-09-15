Afghanistan on the Brink of Humanitarian Disaster

By on No Comment

UN Member States Pledge Over $1 Billion in Humanitarian Aid

09/15/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that UN member states are set to deliver over $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as the country reels from decades of conflict and a disastrous U.S. withdrawal last month. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the crisis, pleading for a lifeline for the Afghan people. The UN appealed to member states for $606 million to meet the most pressing humanitarian needs of the country. The ask was exceeded, with $1.2 billion pledged.

As the new hardline Taliban government of Afghanistan begins to lead the country, the entire nation is facing an imminent humanitarian disaster. Food is running short, the economy is collapsing, and the prices of commodities like cooking oil are surging. One in three Afghans do not know where their next meal is coming from as poverty deepens around the country.

“Today, we have clearly more than 1 billion of pledges,” said Guterres. “It is impossible to say how much of these will be for the flash appeal, but in any case, it represents a quantum leap in relation to the financial commitment of the international community towards the Afghan people.”

Afghanistan’s new Taliban government and its approach to human rights—especially its harsh treatment of women—have been a significant point of concern for much of the international community.

“The early signs, in terms of human rights, do not look good for Afghanistan,” said Matias Perttula, Director of Advocacy for ICC. “If the trend continues in this direction, it’s a sign for the country’s religious minorities, including Christians, of the severe hardships that they will face under the Taliban’s extremist policies and discriminatory tactics. The international community needs to stand with the people of Afghanistan, and not just by delivering humanitarian aid, but by actively promoting human rights and pressuring the Taliban to secure fundamental freedoms for all Afghans.”

The new reality of Afghanistan is bleak and full of extraordinary challenges. People will suffer greatly unless the international community acts now.

  • Connect with Christian News

For interviews, please contact: press@persecution.org.

The post Afghanistan on the Brink of Humanitarian Disaster appeared first on Persecution.


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Afghanistan on the Brink of Humanitarian Disaster added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →