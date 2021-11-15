International Christian Concern to Announce Top Persecutors of the Year Nov. 16

11/15/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern)On Tuesday, November 16, International Christian Concern (ICC) will announce its 2021 Persecutor of the Year Awards for world’s worst oppressors.

A leading voice on Christian persecution since 1995, ICC will give detailed findings in a 150-page report on 24 offenders and announce the worst of the worst in three categories: Country, Entity, and Individual. This is the most ambitious project in the organization’s history.

The news event will also feature remarks from victims of persecution, representatives from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, and ICC President Jeff King.

ICC relied on numerous victim interviews, insights from staff and contacts in trouble spots worldwide, and the expert analysis of its regional managers and employees in Washington, D.C. ICC is the leader for information and analysis on the more than 200 million Christians who are under direct threat annually. Because of their longstanding track-record as trusted sources, ICC analysts are routinely sought out for their valuable analysis and insights by journalists and government officials alike.

