ICC Honors US Senator James Lankford for Advancing Religious Freedom

Sen. Lankford (R-OK) Earns Inaugural “Hero on the Hill” Award

12/09/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) recently honored U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) with the Hero on the Hill Award for his work in Congress fighting for religious freedoms worldwide.

ICC President Jeff King presented the award to Senator Lankford, an outspoken advocate for persecuted communities and the first Senate recipient of the distinguished award.

While ICC works in trouble spots to help persecuted Christians, its 10 Washington, D.C. analysts educate and advise U.S. government leaders on persecution issues. In turn, stakeholders like Senator Lankford use the power and influence of the U.S. government to pressure foreign leaders to respect religious freedoms and hold violators accountable.

Allies like Senator Lankford are crucial to ICC’s mission to relieve the suffering of the worldwide persecuted Church.

“ICC is grateful to have Senator Lankford as a long-term ally in Congress,” said King. “The senator has a passion for helping persecuted Christians and has been a leader in Congress for advancing religious freedoms around the globe. We hope to see more members of Congress follow suit and hold leaders of oppressive regimes accountable for their crimes.”

Sen. Lankford pushed legislation and supported initiatives to advance religious freedoms as a fundamental right, and spearheaded bills to hold Iran and China accountable for their abuses of minority religious communities. He also co-chaired this year’s International Religious Freedom Summit, which brought together members of all different faith communities to address rising persecution around the world. Lankford introduced a resolution to call for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws, which was passed unanimously last year.

“In our nation, we have the right to have a faith, live that faith, and change our faith without persecution from our government,” said Lankford. “We should stand up for the rights of any person in any nation to also live their faith, change their faith, or to have no faith. Nations with blasphemy, heresy, and apostasy laws designed to persecute people of faith must end.”

Senator Lankford’s award comes amidst ICC’s recent publication of the 2021 Persecutor of the Year Report. The comprehensive, 140-page document presented in-depth analysis on the 24 worst oppressors of Christians including Nigeria, the Taliban, and Kim Jong-un.

For interviews, please contact: press@persecution.org.