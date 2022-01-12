Fulani Militants Kill 18 More Christians in Nigeria

Second Attack on Ancha Village in One Week

01/12/2022 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Fulani militants killed 18 Christians in Ancha village on Tuesday evening, January 11, marking the second attack on the Christian community in Nigeria this week.

“A loud voice shouted, ‘Allahu Akubar’ (Allah is the greatest) at midnight,” an eyewitness told International Christian Concern (ICC). “The community has now been attacked seven times by Muslim militants.”

Those killed included the church secretary of the local Baptist church. More than 100 homes were burned down, and food stores and crops were destroyed. Six people are currently in the hospital receiving medical treatment for bullet wounds.

“My life is now at risk,” eyewitness John Rivi Bulus told ICC through tears, “The Fulani are now after my life; all my family members have now been killed by the Fulani militants…I am left alone.”

“There is a plan for jihad in Nigeria, but the Nigerian government continues to remain silent,” said an Irigwe youth leader. “We are pleading with Christians in the Diaspora to come to our assistance.”

ICC’s contact in Nigeria is currently at the devastated village and has reported that the situation is “very bad,” and that further details would be available soon.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“We will continue to monitor this tragic situation and send out information as it is received,” said ICC President Jeff King. “Right now, our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria are in need of our prayers.”

For interviews, please contact: press@persecution.org