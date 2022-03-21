Insurgents Attack ‘Center of Christianity’ in Nigerian State

Fulani Militants Suspected in Sunday Night Attack

03/21/2022 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – In Nigeria, Christian communities were under heavy attack in a Southern Kaduna city on Sunday night, March 20. Community members had just finished their church worship when armed insurgents arrived with sophisticated weapons, an eyewitness reported.

“Agban Kagoro is under heavy gunshot attacks with sporadic gunshots, burning down of houses in Adan, Mararaba, and Tsonje,” Derek Konrad Christopher, an eyewitness, wrote on Facebook. “Twenty-five people were killed and over 100 houses burnt.” He added that the attack occurred from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. without the intervention of the Nigerian army.

“We are now hiding, our church and houses burnt; we are sleeping outside tonight,” said another eyewitness over the phone, adding that the exact number of casualties was yet to be determined.

Southern Kaduna, like many areas throughout Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, is facing incessant attacks by insurgents, mostly identified as Fulani militants, Boko Haram, and its offshoot, Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP).

“Please pray for Kagoro right now,” said an International Christian Concern (ICC) source. “Militant herdsmen have entered Kagoro near the seminary, killing and burning the houses. Even the soldiers have run away because the attackers’ guns are superior to theirs. We are very much concerned for Kagoro, the center of Christianity in Southern Kaduna.”

Last year, Nigeria earned the title of Worst Persecuting Country at ICC’s Persecutor of the Year Awards. Due to violent terrorist groups and government indifference, tens of thousands have been killed and millions have been displaced.

“The Nigerian government has done almost nothing to stop the violence against Nigerian Christians, leading to continued violent persecution,” said ICC president Jeff King. “This is a one-sided war, with an unending river of victims. We ask that you join us in praying for our brothers and sisters left devastated by yesterday’s attack.”

Please also contact the Nigerian embassy in your country today, calling on them to address the persecution of Christians.

