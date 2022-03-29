Militants Kill Mourners After Peace Meeting with Nigeria Security

Multiple People Dead in Suspected Fulani Militant Attack

03/29/2022 Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – Armed gunmen attacked Kpachudu village in Nigeria on Monday night, killing at least five people, burning down homes, and destroying crops.

“Four people were killed by the militants,” said a Christian source from the community told ICC. “[Another] one died in the hospital with machete cuts.”

The source confirmed multiple people dead with several others in critical condition in the hospital.

The attack comes just days after more than 30 Christians were killed by Fulani militants in Nigeria’s southern Kaduna State. In addition, militants abducted at least 46 Christians on March 17.

Last year, Nigeria earned the distinction of being the worst country for Christian persecution, named by ICC’s 2021 Persecutor of the Year Awards. Radicalized and armed Islamist Fulani militants have killed tens of thousands of Christians and left more than three million homeless in a 20-year genocide against them.

“Christian communities in the Middle Belt of Nigeria have effectively suffered a 20-year genocide,” said ICC President Jeff King. “Where is any action? The Nigerian government gives these attacks lip service without any meaningful response. Where is the outcry? Where is effective action? In Nigeria, the military, the police, and the intelligence agencies are all controlled by Muslims. This coupled with a 20-year lack of response by these agencies should naturally lead to deeper questioning by the world community. Simply put, the time for cheap talk and platitudes is over. The world is waking up and starting to ask, ‘Is the Nigerian government complicit in these attacks?’ Time will tell, but for this long-time watcher, the decision is in.”

