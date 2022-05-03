Chinese Pastor Issued Summons Over ‘Illegal Gatherings’ Charge

(ChinaAid) XIAMEN On April 26, Xiamen City Jimei District People’s Court issued a summons to Yang Xibo, the minister of Xiamen Xunsiding Church. The notice required that Minister Yang Xiao should attend his hearing for his penalty and administrative reconsideration on May 10.

On July 29, 2021, Xiamen City Siming District Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs issued a fine to Yang Xibo and his wife—Wang Xiaofei—of 200,000 yuan (~31,200 USD) on a charge of organizing illegal gatherings.

Minister Yang Xibo said that the decision did not surprise him. His response instead was:

“Faith-wise, obedience to God and disobedience to man is proper. Paul was determined to enter Jerusalem, knowing that chains awaited him. The Lord Jesus was determined to enter the earth, knowing that the cross awaited Him.”

