Activists launch attack on Ireland’s remaining protections for unborn

(The Christian Institute) — Pro-abortion campaigners are calling on the Irish government to scrap its remaining legal protections for the unborn.

Ahead of the 2018 referendum on repealing Ireland’s pro-life laws, the then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed abortion would still be “rare.” Since then, 13,243 reported abortions have taken place.

But in evidence sessions before the Oireachtas Health Committee, the Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) and the National Women’s Council (NWC) complained that there are still too many restrictions.

