Christian Arrested in Iran After House Raid

(Barnabas Aid) — An Iranian Christian convert has been arrested following a raid of his house by agents of the Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS).

Rahmat Rostamipour, 49, was taken from his home in Anzali, Gilan Province, in northern Iran on the morning of April 18.

During the raid several Bibles were confiscated. Cell phones, ID cards, books and electronic tablets used by the couple’s children were also seized.

