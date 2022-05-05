Groups in Karnataka, India Issue Complaints About Bibles in School and Prison

(Barnabas Aid) — Extremist groups in Karnataka, India, have issued complaints against the use of the Bible in a prison and in a Christian school.

A visitor to a prison in Gadag district claims to have found a Bible in a non-Christian prisoner’s cell. The alleged discovery has led to calls for a state-wide ban on Christian chaplains making prison visits.

Extremists have also alleged that a Christian high school in Bengaluru (Bangalore) is forcing non-Christian pupils to read the Bible.

Continue reading this story >>