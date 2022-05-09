False Teachers Vex African Communities

Photo Credit: Fietz Fotos

Kenya (Mission Network News) In Africa, many false teachers distort Christianity to their own advantage.

The BBC’s Africa Eye recently visited one cult in Uganda known as the Faith of Unity. They teach Jesus did not exist and that their leader had supernatural powers. Reporters also visited the site where a rogue pastor and his wife sacrificed a child.

Forgotten Missionaries International’s (FMI) Bruce Allen shared his own experience on a trip to Kenya.

“One of the tracts I picked up at the airport in Nairobi says, ‘Jesus gives business breakthroughs here!’ It mentions their church name. And it’s all about how Jesus wants to prosper your business and that Jesus is the solution to your career challenges. Since coming to XYZ church, they have earned their PhD.”

