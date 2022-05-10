Iranian pastor sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for running house church

(Barnabas Aid) — An Iranian pastor has been sentenced to ten years in prison for running a “house church” in Tehran, the capital city.

Anooshavan Avedian was also sentenced to ten years of “deprivation of social rights” – for example, restrictions on his employment – which will commence once he is released from prison.

Two members of the church, Abbas Soori and Maryam Mohammadi, both converts from Islam, avoided prison but were also sentenced to ten years’ deprivation of rights.

