Iranian pastor sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for running house church

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Article18

(Barnabas Aid) An Iranian pastor has been sentenced to ten years in prison for running a “house church” in Tehran, the capital city.

Anooshavan Avedian was also sentenced to ten years of “deprivation of social rights” – for example, restrictions on his employment – which will commence once he is released from prison.

Two members of the church, Abbas Soori and Maryam Mohammadi, both converts from Islam, avoided prison but were also sentenced to ten years’ deprivation of rights.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Iranian pastor sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for running house church added by on
View all posts by Barnabas Aid →