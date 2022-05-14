Medical aid gives hope to Sri Lankan bombing survivors

Sri Lanka(Mission Network News)— With every history-making headline from the last three years, 2019 may seem like a lifetime ago. But for survivors of the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, 2019 feels like yesterday.
“The Easter Sunday attacks affected the Church in different ways,” The Voice of the Martyrs Canada partner Yamini Ravindran says. …
Wounded survivors received the trauma support they needed thanks to VOM Canada and the National Christian Evangelical Alliance of Sri Lanka. Support from global donors provided aid to more than 95 believers.
