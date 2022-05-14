UK Supreme Court rejects detransitioner’s appeal against gender clinic ruling

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LONDON (The Christian Institute) — Detransitioner Keira Bell has been denied permission to appeal to the Supreme Court in her attempt to protect children from being prescribed experimental transgender drugs.

Bell approached the Supreme Court last year after the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court ruling that it was “highly unlikely” children 13 and under could genuinely consent to hormone blockers and “very doubtful” 14 and 15-year-olds could do so.

