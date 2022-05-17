Attempt to codify ‘right’ to abortion in federal law defeated in US Senate

WASHINGTON — A bill that sought to codify the so-called “right” to an abortion in federal law was defeated on Wednesday in the US Senate.

S. 4132, also known as the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” aimed to “protect a person’s ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services.”

Sponsored by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, the bill would have prevented the government from prohibiting the murder of the unborn “at any point or points in time prior to fetal viability,” which is generally six months gestation, “including a prohibition or restriction on a particular abortion procedure,” which would permit dismemberment, vacuum aspiration and drug-induced abortions.

It also would have allowed abortion up to birth in cases where “continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant patient’s life or health.”

None of the 50 Republicans in the Senate voted in favor of the legislation, and all but one Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., voted for it. The 49 to 51 vote was expected, falling short of the 60 votes required to end the Republican filibuster.

While the matter had been likewise voted down in February, it was brought up again in light of the recently leaked Supreme Court opinion that appeared poised to send Roe v. Wade back to the states.

President Biden issued a statement following the vote, asserting that failure to pass the bill “runs counter to the will of the majority of the American people.” He also bemoaned that Republicans had “chosen to stand in the way of Americans’ rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies, families and lives.”

“To protect the right to choose, voters need to elect more pro-choice senators this November and return a pro-choice majority to the House. If they do, Congress can pass this bill in January, and put it on my desk, so I can sign it into law,” Biden said.

As previously reported, many who support the ability to obtain an abortion argue that women have the right to “bodily autonomy,” utilizing the motto, “my body, my choice.” However, Christians believe, as per Scripture, that one’s body is not their own but belongs to God, to whom they will give an account for “the things done in his body, whether good or evil” (2 Corinthians 5:10).

2 Corinthians 5:15 teaches, “He died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves but unto Him which died for them and rose again.”

1 Corinthians 6:20 also states, “For ye are bought with a price. Therefore, glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

Statistics show that the vast majority of women obtaining abortions are unmarried, meaning that they are first engaged in the sin of fornication, which the Bible speaks much about. The woman consensually gives her body to be used by a man, who has made no lifelong commitment to her, for reproductive activity.

1 Corinthians 6:13 outlines, “Now the body is not for fornication but for the Lord and the Lord for the body.”

1 Thessalonians 4:3-5,7-8 likewise instructs, “For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor, not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

“For God hath not called us unto uncleanness but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man but God who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”

Protests have occurred across America in light of fears that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, with women holding signs such as, “Keep your God off my bod,” “No uterus, no opinion,” “No woman should be forced to breed against her will,” “Abort this court” and “Keep your laws off our [expletive] bodies.”

“Unregenerate men and women want to live any way that they please. Who stands in their way of hopefully having a guilt-free conscience when they go about the business of sinning? It would be the Christ ones (Christians),” remarked Todd Friel of Wretched Radio on Monday. “The Left is not just mad at the Supreme Court. The Left is mad at God.”

