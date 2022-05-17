Authorities in district of India’s Uttar Pradesh demand pastors to cease religious activities

(International Christian Concern) — Last week, authorities in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh summoned several pastors to the police station.

The officers instructed the pastors to cease all religious activities including house church gatherings in the district unless obtaining prior permission from the district magistrate. Failing to do so would result in the pastors being sent to jail on conversion charges.

According to local sources, authorities called all the pastors in the district telling them to report to the police station no later than 6:00 p.m. last Wednesday. Several pastors arrived and were accused of receiving foreign funds for illegal conversions into the Christian faith.

