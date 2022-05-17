China introduces new laws governing church finances

(Barnabas Aid) — China has announced that new regulations will come into force on June 1 governing the management of religious organizations’ finances.

The new Measures for the Financial Management of Venues for Religious Activities were jointly drawn up by the State Administration for Religious Affairs (SARA) and the Ministry of Finance.

They feature 55 articles in ten chapters and according to SARA are aimed at “improving the financial management system for religious activities sites,” a term that includes churches alongside monasteries, mosques and other places of worship.

Continue reading this story >>