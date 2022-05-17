The Lord answers prayers in Ukraine

Ukraine (Mission Network News) — As Russia’s war continues around them, the TransWorld Radio Ukraine team is speaking the hope of Christ to their country through radio programs and social media.

“Our Ukrainian team [has] seen an incredible increase in followers during the past few months,” Frank Stephenson of TWR Europe says. “I think it was around 10,000 followers in February, and now it’s over 50,000.”

The TWR Ukraine team sent an update about a testimony they received from a listener.

