Iraqi woman murdered after posting herself singing Christian songs

Iraq(Mission Network News) — Iran and Iraq have recently witnessed two “honor killings” of women.
Joe Willey with SAT-7 USA talks about a case from Northern Iraq.
“[T]hese so-called honor killings can be defined as the killing of a relative, especially a girl or a woman, who is perceived to have brought dishonor to the family,” he said. “One of these two women was killed after she posted a video of herself on TikTok singing Christian songs.”
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed.May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!