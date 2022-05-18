Iraqi woman murdered after posting herself singing Christian songs

Iraq (Mission Network News) — Iran and Iraq have recently witnessed two “honor killings” of women.

Joe Willey with SAT-7 USA talks about a case from Northern Iraq.

“[T]hese so-called honor killings can be defined as the killing of a relative, especially a girl or a woman, who is perceived to have brought dishonor to the family,” he said. “One of these two women was killed after she posted a video of herself on TikTok singing Christian songs.”

Continue reading this story >>