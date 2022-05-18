Transgender lobby group rep. claims: ‘Bodies are not inherently male or female’

LONDON (The Christian Institute) — A senior employee at Stonewall has claimed that bodies are not inherently male or female.

Kirrin Medcalf, head of trans inclusion at the controversial LGBT lobby group, made the comments during an employment tribunal hearing when he was asked, “You define women as anyone, including men who say they are women?”

Medcalf replied, “Bodies are not inherently male or female. They are just their bodies.”

