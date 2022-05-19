Australian Anglican bishops veto motion denouncing same-sex ‘marriage’

(The Christian Institute) — Australian bishops have rejected a statement affirming the biblical basis for marriage as the national church’s official position.
At the first meeting of the Anglican Church of Australia’s General Synod since same-sex marriage was legalised there in 2017, members voted on whether to affirm that: “The solemnization of a marriage between a same-sex couple is contrary to the teaching of Christ and the faith, ritual, ceremonial and/or discipline of this Church.”
The Houses of Laity and Clergy overwhelmingly backed the motion, but the bishops exercised their veto, voting to reject the statement.
