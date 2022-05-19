Christians requesting Scripture booklets for Ukrainian refugees

Europe (Mission Network News) — The number of refugees from Ukraine recently passed 5 million. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) predicts that upwards of 8 million Ukrainian refugees will ultimately flee their homeland.

Nations taking in refugees include Romania, Moldova, Greece, Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Finland, and the United States. In all of these countries, World Missionary Press (WMP) is getting urgent requests for Scripture booklets in Ukrainian and Russian to give to refugees.

Helen Williams with WMP says they are hearing stories of regular Christians on the ground doing everything they can to serve Ukrainian refugees in the name of Jesus Christ.

