Deaf church planting begins in Angola and South Africa

Angola/South Africa (Mission Network News) — Deaf communities in Angola and South Africa will soon have a chance to know Jesus.
“There are some strong Deaf leaders and Deaf believers” in South Africa, DOOR International’s Rob Myers says.
“Now that they have some Scripture published, that Scripture is a perfect segue into training local leaders in how to do evangelism, discipleship and church planting.”
