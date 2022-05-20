UK student leaves school after being harassed for questioning ‘transgender’ ideology

(The Christian Institute) — A female sixth form student has left school after being reportedly harassed for questioning transgender ideology.

The unnamed 18-year-old had told a visiting peer that she “respectfully disagreed” with the peer’s views on biological sex. The student claimed that after the debate she was confronted by up to 60 other pupils screaming at her, which caused her to collapse from breathing problems.

Teachers initially supported her, but after being accused of “transphobia” she was told to work in the library if she said anything “provocative.” After continued bullying, she left the school.

Continue reading this story >>