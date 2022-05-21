Ancient Christian city discovered in Turkey

Turkey (International Christian Concern) – An underground city was discovered in Turkey and is believed to be the home of roughly 70,000 Christians during the 6th century facing persecution at the time of the Romans.
The underground city was found in Midyat district of Mardin province. Archeologists report finding “places of worship, silos, water wells and passages with corridors.”
