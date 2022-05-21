Palestinian Christian journalist killed

Photo Credit: Abu Adel/Pexels

Palestine (Mission Network News) — A Palestinian journalist working with Al Jazeera was killed last week while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Shireen Abu Akleh was a Christian.

The UN has condemned the killing and called for an investigation. Jonathan Kuttab with Bethlehem Bible College says Aklah was wearing her journalist gear and took a position away from the raid. Suddenly, she was shot.

“Her colleagues were under fire and one of them was wounded. Somebody who tried to rescue them had to climb around a wall in order to basically drag her. He hoped to get to some kind of ambulance. But by that time, she was dead.”

