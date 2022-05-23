Big brother China won’t silence the underground Church

(International Christian Concern) – As the 2022 Winter Olympics helped to demonstrate, China is notorious for its extreme censorship of online content, particularly any information that criticizes the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In fact, all content on the internet must pass through China’s Great Firewall, which filters out banned or censored material before it can be accessed.

Not only are Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Wikipedia, and some Google services blocked or limited, but families of Chinese persons who post dissenting content abroad are frequently arrested to pressure the owner of the post to take down the content.

In particular, religious content — frequently deemed as subversive to the state — on the internet is severely restricted and punished.

