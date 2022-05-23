Islamic State publishes video showing murders of 20 Nigerian Christians

(Barnabas Aid) — The terrorist group Islamic State (IS – also known as ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) has released a video that claims to show the murders of about 20 Nigerian Christians.

The video was published on an IS-linked news outlet and shows masked and armed militants standing behind three groups of kneeling captives. The arms of the captives, who are wearing civilian clothes, appear to be tied behind their backs.

The time and location of the killings is not known; however, the authenticity of the video has been confirmed by SITE Intelligence Group, an American non-governmental organisation that tracks jihadi groups.

