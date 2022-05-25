Bibles For The World sends Gospels of John to Ukraine

(Mission Network News) — While normally focused on South Asia and Africa, Bibles For The World (BFTW) has begun outreach to Ukraine.

John Pudaite says, “We have historically done a fair amount of distribution in Europe, especially in Russia, even during the time it was behind the Iron Curtain. We also worked in other former Soviet Union countries that developed as the USSR broke up. But this is kind of a return to this area after probably 20-25 years.”

Shortly after the invasion, one BFTW employee volunteered to help Ukrainian refugees and has kept the ministry informed about the situation.

