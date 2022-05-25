Christians attacked following ‘blasphemy’ allegation in Bauchi State, Nigeria

BAUCHI STATE, Nigeria (Barnabas Aid) — Several Christians were injured and homes destroyed by a mob of Muslims in Katanga village, Bauchi State, Nigeria, after a Christian woman was accused of committing blasphemy in a WhatsApp message.

The woman, Rhoda Jatau, was said to have shared a video in which a Ghanaian convert from Islam protested the killing of Deborah Samuel and allegedly made disparaging remarks about Muhammad, the prophet of Islam.

A group of Muslim young people searched for Jatau after Friday prayers on May 20, but she had already been moved to a safe location.

