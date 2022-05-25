More than 300 houses burned down in historic Christian village in Myanmar

(Barnabas Aid) — The Myanmar military (Tatmadaw) burned down almost all residential buildings in the predominantly Christian village of Chaung Yoe in the Sagaing Region in a raid on May 20.

Hundreds of villagers were forced to flee their homes as Tatmadaw troops began torching the village and two other neighboring communities.

At least 320 of the 350 houses were razed in the attack, which lasted from 7:30am until noon.

