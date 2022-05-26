Chinese electronics company employees arrested for selling audio Bibles

(International Christian Concern) — On July 22, 2019, in China’s Guangdong province, seven employees at Shenzhen Cedar Electronics, a company that sells audio Bibles, were arrested for “illegal business operations.”

Human rights lawyer Wen Yu shared that he met with one of the employees with the last name Hu at a police station after they were arrested for selling audio Bibles. The local police told him that their case was put forth by the Public Security in Shenzhen city, but they took Wen’s application for bail pending further investigation.

More than 16 months later, the owner of Shenzhen Cedar Electronics, Lai Jinqiang, faced court on Dec. 7, 2020. It was unclear whether his six employees who were also arrested had faced court yet.

