Chinese electronics company employees arrested for selling audio Bibles

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Q Gardrian/Pixabay

(International Christian Concern)  On July 22, 2019, in China’s Guangdong province, seven employees at Shenzhen Cedar Electronics, a company that sells audio Bibles, were arrested for “illegal business operations.”

Human rights lawyer Wen Yu shared that he met with one of the employees with the last name Hu at a police station after they were arrested for selling audio Bibles. The local police told him that their case was put forth by the Public Security in Shenzhen city, but they took Wen’s application for bail pending further investigation.

More than 16 months later, the owner of Shenzhen Cedar Electronics, Lai Jinqiang, faced court on Dec. 7, 2020. It was unclear whether his six employees who were also arrested had faced court yet.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Chinese electronics company employees arrested for selling audio Bibles added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →