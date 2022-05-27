Evangelicals decry ‘Church’ of Scotland’s decision to allow same-sex ‘weddings’

(The Christian Institute) — Evangelicals in Scotland have severely criticized the Church of Scotland’s decision to allow same-sex “weddings” in its buildings.

Dr. William Philip, minister of one of the largest churches in Scotland, accused the Kirk of kowtowing to the spirit of the age rather than upholding Christian truth.

The Covenant Fellowship Scotland, a group within the denomination committed to biblical authority, denounced the Church’s decision as contrary to the Scriptures.

