Libyan Muslims turning to Christianity despite persecution

Libya (Mission Network News) — All across the Middle East and North Africa, people are turning away from Islam and following the risen Jesus.

But in Libya, new believers often face hostility both from authorities and from their families. Why would they risk persecution to follow Jesus?

Sammy works with a ministry that operates out of Europe but involves Libyans reaching other Libyans. He says the whole perception of Islam is in flux, especially among young people.

