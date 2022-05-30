Mariupol churches cut off from outside world but not from God

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Voice of the Martyrs) — Images of death and destruction continue to pour out of Mariupol, where the city council announced that they are bracing for the death by year’s end of 10,000 of the city’s remaining 170,000 residents, due to disease and unsafe living conditions.

Yet today other images are also emerging from that besieged city: Photos and video from Voice of the Martyrs show small groups of believers continuing to meet for worship, partake of the Lord’s Supper, bury their dead, and carry out the work of the church.

“It is wrong to think of churches as the first to evacuate and the last to return in the event of wars and natural disasters,” says Voice of the Martyrs Dr. Hyun Sook Foley. “Typically, Christians are the ones who stay. First and foremost, they worship God from those places of devastation. Then they serve their neighbors there, through intercessory prayer and by sharing whatever they have, even at the cost of their lives.”

