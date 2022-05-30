New South Wales joins ‘killing states’ of Australia in legalizing assisted suicide

(The Christian Institute) — A bill to legalize assisted suicide has been passed by the Australian State of New South Wales (NSW).

Under the “Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill,” adult NSW residents deemed to have less than six months to live, or twelve months for neurodegenerative conditions, will be able to get medical help to kill themselves.

The bill, which passed by 23 votes to 15, is expected to become law before the end of 2023.

