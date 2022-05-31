Head of Nigeria’s Methodist Church freed by kidnappers

(Barnabas Aid) The head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Samuel Kanu Uche, has been released after being abducted on Sunday, May 29.

He had officiated at a Sunday service and was traveling in the afternoon with his chaplain, Abidemi Jeremiah Shittu, and the bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark, on a road in Abia State, Nigeria, when they were kidnapped by gunmen.

The three men were freed on the evening of May 30.

