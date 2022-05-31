Head of Nigeria’s Methodist Church freed by kidnappers

(Barnabas Aid) — The head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, Samuel Kanu Uche, has been released after being abducted on Sunday, May 29.

He had officiated at a Sunday service and was traveling in the afternoon with his chaplain, Abidemi Jeremiah Shittu, and the bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark, on a road in Abia State, Nigeria, when they were kidnapped by gunmen.

The three men were freed on the evening of May 30.

