Church shuttered in Odisha, India after allegations of conversion by ‘allurement’

(Barnabas Aid) — A church in Odisha state, eastern India, has been sealed with a ban imposed on gathering for worship.

The local administration placed the restraining order on Believers Church, Geltua village in Bhadrak district on May 17. District officials said they based their decision on complaints received that tribal people were converted to Christianity through “allurement.”

Christians have contested the decision, which forbids gatherings for Sunday worship for the 100-strong congregation and decrees that a maximum of three persons may assemble outside near the church building.

Continue reading this story >>