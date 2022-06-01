UK member of Parliament encourages parents to challenge children’s ‘non-binary’ claims

(The Christian Institute) — A Christian MP has encouraged parents to “push back” if their child claims to be “non-binary.”

Nick Fletcher MP made the comments during a Westminster Hall debate on a public petition to allow the legal recognition of people who identify as “non-binary.”

Fletcher addressed parents, saying, “If their child comes home with those concerns, they should talk to them, but be strong. They should not ever give in to them or to peer pressure from other adults. Their child was born either a boy or a girl.”

