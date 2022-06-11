‘Church’ of Scotland minister claims: Scripture should be read in light of modern thinking on sexuality

(The Christian Institute) — An openly homosexual Church of Scotland minister has claimed Scripture does not have the final word on sexual ethics.

On BBC Radio 4’s Sunday program, Scott Rennie said that scriptural teaching against same-sex acts should be reinterpreted in light of contemporary thinking.

Rennie was being challenged by fellow minister Professor Andrew McGowan over the Kirk’s recent decision to allow ministers to conduct same-sex “weddings” in its churches.

