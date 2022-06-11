Syrian refugee finds hope in Christ

(Mission Network News) — Nearly everything in Lebanon describes the status of a failed state. For example, the government cannot perform essential functions, and people have lost faith in their leaders.

“When despair overshadows everything around you, sometimes it is hard to find a small flicker of hope,” Camille Melki of Heart for Lebanon says.

Yet God is still at work here. Melki points to a Syrian refugee named Frenge as one example. “She found this hope in Scripture and Jesus, and she is a strong follower of Christ now, faithful and devoted to attending our worship community,” he says.

