Christian wife, mother attacked in India

(International Christian Concern) – The Christian mother of a one-month-old child was brutally attacked by radical Hindu nationalists in India last month.

The incident occurred when a mob of nearly a dozen men broke into the house of the woman and her pastor husband. The mob intended to intimidate the family into closing the church that he has been running out of his home.

When the mob discovered that the pastor was out shopping at the local market, they attacked his wife instead, beating her with wooden sticks. She sustained major head injuries and was knocked unconscious.

When the violence finally ended, she was left badly bruised and required over a dozen stitches.

