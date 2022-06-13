Muslim man charged with murder of Egyptian Christian

(Barnabas Aid) — A Muslim man has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Egyptian Christian Kyrillos Megally (pictured), who died in the hospital on June 7, three days after being attacked with a cleaver.

Abdullah Hosni, who has confessed to the killing in the village of Arab Mahdy, Sohag Governorate, Upper Egypt, is alleged to have pushed Kyrillos from the motorcycle he was riding before striking him repeatedly with a cleaver, inflicting fatal injuries.

The victim’s family claim that Abdullah is an extremist who has a history of harassing and assaulting Christians.

