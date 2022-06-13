Muslim man charged with murder of Egyptian Christian

(Barnabas Aid) — A Muslim man has been charged with the murder of 30-year-old Egyptian Christian Kyrillos Megally (pictured), who died in the hospital on June 7, three days after being attacked with a cleaver.
Abdullah Hosni, who has confessed to the killing in the village of Arab Mahdy, Sohag Governorate, Upper Egypt, is alleged to have pushed Kyrillos from the motorcycle he was riding before striking him repeatedly with a cleaver, inflicting fatal injuries.
The victim’s family claim that Abdullah is an extremist who has a history of harassing and assaulting Christians.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!