Bible translators celebrate global progress but note remaining needs

Photo Credit: Timothy Eberly/Unsplash

International (Mission Network News) With any group project, it’s essential to know who is doing what so you’re all on the same page. Apply that concept to the global “group project” of Bible translation, and you have the Forum of Bible Agencies International or FOBAI.

“[FOBAI] includes names that some readers and listeners may be familiar with, like Wycliffe USA, Seed Company, and United Bible Societies,” DOOR International’s Rob Myers says.

FOBAI also includes “organizations in ‘niche’ areas, like DOOR and Deaf Missions, Deaf Bible Society – organizations involved in sign language Bible translation.”

Members meet annually to coordinate and collaborate, and all FOBAI members work toward a common goal – getting God’s Word to everyone who needs it.

