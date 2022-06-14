Nigeria persecution hits record-setting pace

Nigeria(Mission Network News)— 2022 is on pace to be a record year for violence against Christians in Nigeria.
BBC News reports that the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) recorded 31 attacks on churches and people linked to them in 2021. Halfway through 2022, there have been more than 23 separate attacks on believers. ACLED recorded 46 attacks against Christian targets in 2012.
“We’re hearing stories [of persecution] weekly,” The Voice of the Martyrs Canada spokesman Greg Musselman says.
“There are so many things going on in Nigeria it is hard to keep track. But God sees it, and that’s why we need to partner with Him in praying and supporting our brothers and sisters in Christ.”
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed.May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!