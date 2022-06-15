Pakistani court upholds death sentence for two Christian men accused of ‘blasphemy’

(Barnabas Aid) — The Lahore High Court has upheld the death sentence of two brothers, both Christians, for alleged “blasphemy.”

Qasir and Amoon Ayub were convicted of “blasphemy” and sentenced to death by a lower court in Jhelum, northern Punjab, in December 2018.

Their appeal was heard by the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench and lasted from February 28 to March 4. The verdict was announced on June 8.

