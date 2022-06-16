Assistant pastor and Sunday school teacher abducted in Ogun State, Nigeria

(Barnabas Aid) — Gunmen abducted an assistant pastor and a Sunday school teacher in a raid on a church service in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria.

Assistant pastor Oluwaseun Ajose and Dagunro Ayobami were taken from the church building in Wasimi, a rural area of Ewekoro Local Government Area, shortly before midnight on June 13.

A church member, Oluwajesse Sunmade, said that four masked men armed with guns, a sword and “a big stick” beat the two men and dragged them away.

