Christians not immune from Haiti’s turmoil

Haiti (Mission Network News) — Desperation grows daily in Haiti. Gang violence killed nearly 200 people in one month, and kidnappings are a constant threat.

The Christian community is not immune from gang violence. “Three or maybe six months ago, the churches were the main target,” James says.

“Every Sunday morning or Saturday evening, or Saturday morning, a pastor or a member of the church, a deacon, somebody at church was kidnapped.”

